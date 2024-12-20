eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.54. 925,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 991,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

eXp World Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,489,080 shares in the company, valued at $586,281,878.40. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,106 shares of company stock worth $8,739,528. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

