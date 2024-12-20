Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

