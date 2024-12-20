Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.48 and last traded at $108.38. 2,990,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,262,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

