FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.80-$17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.285-$2.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $489.73 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.85.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

