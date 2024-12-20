Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 197,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

