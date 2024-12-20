Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2213 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,241. The company has a market cap of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.