Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

