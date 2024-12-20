Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.08 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 105.73 ($1.32). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 736,808 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.84. The company has a market capitalization of £605.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,445.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

