Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.374 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 149,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,618. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $43.70.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile
