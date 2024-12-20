Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.374 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 149,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,618. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.