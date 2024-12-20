Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 10,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Financial Gravity Companies Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

About Financial Gravity Companies

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

