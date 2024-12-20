First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
About First Farmers and Merchants
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers and Merchants
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.