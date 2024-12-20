First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

