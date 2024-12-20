Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61), with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.58.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 12.46%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

