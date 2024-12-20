FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 314,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 589,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

