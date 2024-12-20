Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,165 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 231.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.31 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

