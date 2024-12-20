Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.24 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.08 and its 200 day moving average is $259.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.