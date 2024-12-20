Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.24 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.08 and its 200 day moving average is $259.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.