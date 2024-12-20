Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

