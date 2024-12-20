Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.69 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $14,704.82 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,187.59 or 0.99342576 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,816.16 or 0.98954931 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 99,540,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,039,122 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

