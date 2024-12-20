FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Reduced by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.49. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.22.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.03. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$68.73.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.