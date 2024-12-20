FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AEO Issued By Zacks Research

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. The trade was a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,703 shares of company stock worth $1,108,738 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.