Gearbox Protocol Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.63 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01411494 USD and is up 7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,705,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

