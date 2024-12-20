Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 255858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

