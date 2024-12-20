genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Insider Acquires £4,500 in Stock

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) insider Ian David Gilham purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,624.30).

LON:GDR traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.34 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 17,390,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,790. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.40. genedrive plc has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

