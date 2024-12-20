General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.380-4.480 EPS.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.01 on Friday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,230 shares of company stock worth $4,547,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

