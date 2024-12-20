Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,896 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $93,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CELH opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

