Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,141 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $91,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

