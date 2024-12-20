Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,727 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $84,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $46,393,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 895,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

