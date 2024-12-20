Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 32600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

