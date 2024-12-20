Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 2821806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
