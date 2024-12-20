Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 2821806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

