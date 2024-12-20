GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

