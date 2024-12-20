GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Sells A$506,531.44 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Spurway sold 65,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.73 ($4.83), for a total transaction of A$506,531.44 ($316,582.15).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.56.

GrainCorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Featured Articles

