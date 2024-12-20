Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GPRE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of GPRE opened at $9.22 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.