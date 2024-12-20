Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 240,849 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 159,147 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE opened at $9.22 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

