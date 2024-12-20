Gregory B. Maffei Sells 71,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
LBRDK stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.