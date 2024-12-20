Gregory B. Maffei Sells 71,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LBRDK stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

