Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.74. Grifols shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 144,627 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 66.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grifols by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
