Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$39.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.84. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$38.74 and a one year high of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.