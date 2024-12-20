Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $186,465.67 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $186,465.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,260.06. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $483,757.68.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $209.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
