Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $186,465.67 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $186,465.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,260.06. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $483,757.68.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $209.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

