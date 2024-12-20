GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1065537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

