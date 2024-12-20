Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $103.42 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

