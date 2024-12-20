HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia Trading Down 8.0 %

BCDA stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

