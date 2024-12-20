HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
BioCardia Trading Down 8.0 %
BCDA stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.25.
About BioCardia
