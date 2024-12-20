Head to Head Review: SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) and Its Rivals

Volatility & Risk
SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ rivals have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|-28.24%
|3.82%
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|$8.14 million
|52.86
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|$997.99 million
|$75.61 million
|36.69
Insider & Institutional Ownership
92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
SK Growth Opportunities beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About SK Growth Opportunities
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
