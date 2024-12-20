Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 114,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 119,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

