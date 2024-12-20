Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,513 ($31.41) and last traded at GBX 2,488.20 ($31.10), with a volume of 86372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490 ($31.12).

Herald Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,181.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 705.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

