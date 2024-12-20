Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,513 ($31.41) and last traded at GBX 2,488.20 ($31.10), with a volume of 86372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490 ($31.12).
Herald Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,181.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 705.39 and a beta of 0.88.
Herald Company Profile
Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Herald
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.