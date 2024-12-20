Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 4312974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

The stock has a market cap of $651.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 63.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

