HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
