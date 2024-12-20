HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Read More

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.