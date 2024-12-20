Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.25) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.62. The company has a market cap of £517.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Burns bought 13,210 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £39,630 ($49,531.31). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £855,250 ($1,068,928.88). 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.