HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sidney Craig Tompkins Purchases 5,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Sidney Craig Tompkins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,450. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 276.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,941,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

