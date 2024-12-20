Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Paulette Garafalo Sells 2,489 Shares

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $42,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,389.30. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 6.6 %
HOFT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $27.15.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
