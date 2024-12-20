Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Paulette Garafalo Sells 2,489 Shares

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $42,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,389.30. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 6.6 %

HOFT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $27.15.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.