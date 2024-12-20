Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $301.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

HUM opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

