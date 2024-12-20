Ignition (FBTC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Ignition (FBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $1.11 million worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $95,255.66 or 1.00254942 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,058.25 or 1.00047174 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,454.99 or 0.99412249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 775 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 776.39539356. The last known price of Ignition is 96,172.69064298 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $494,159.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.