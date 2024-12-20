Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Approximately 322,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.17 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

